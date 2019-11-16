Super show by Sid Sriram

Chennai: Singer Sid Sriram makes his debut as music composer with Vaanam Kottatum that has Vikram Prabhu and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rajesh, Sarathkumar, Shanthnu, Nandha, Amitashh and Radikaa Sarathkumar play crucial roles. Preetha Jayaraman handles the cinematography. The movie is directed by Dhanasekaran, while Maniratnam is co-producing it with Lyca Productions. The ace director has also written the story for this upcoming film.

Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen essaying the role of the actor’s sister. A single titled Kannu Thangam from Vaanam Kottatum sung by Sid and Shakthisree Gopalan was released by AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Siva Ananth and the song is winning hearts for its soulful lyrics and music.