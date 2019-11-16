TFS introduces sugar free desserts

Travel Food Services (TFS) has introduced new sugar free deserts at Chennai International Airport for the health and fitness conscious travellers. These festive special desserts feature mouth-watering favorites such as Rasmalai, Phirni and Lemon Cheese Cake. The move to introduce sugar-free desserts comes on the backs of the increasing health awareness, and consumers wanting to indulge their sweet tooth, without the guilt.

Commenting on the new desserts, Chef Vikas Sharma, Head of F&B Production, Travel Food Services said, “In India, every beginning starts with something sweet. Similarly, with travel, we consider it auspicious to start our journey on a sweet note. At TFS, we are looking to offer a new experience to the travellers by introducing innovative and tasteful food escapades. Over the years we have observed the consumer’s changing palettes and strive to keep pace with them, and ensure complete satisfaction. The exquisite handcrafted sugar free desserts will cater to taste buds of travellers who are health conscious. On account of World Diabetes Day this is our humble gesture to make people move towards a healthier way of living.”