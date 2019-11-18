Aadithya shines for Velmurugan CA

Chennai: Aadithya scored an unbeaten knock of 68 from 57 balls to help his team, Velmurugan CA defeat Cricket Drome by five wickets in the Young Talents Grand Sports Trophy Under – 13 Cricket tournament held at KCM Sports foundation here on Saturday.

In the match, Cricket Drome batted first and posted 114 in 30 overs. Chasing the total, VMCA had a dismal start as they were reeling at 10 for four. Aadithya came into bat at this stage and he along with Shreevats (35) struck a valuable partnership to help his team chase the total in just 25.5 overs.

Brief Scores : Cricket Drome 114 for 9 in 30 Overs (Jaya Shankar 3 for 22 , Deekshith 2 for 21, Sanjay 2 for 9) lost to Velmurugan C A 120 for 5 in 25.5 Overs (Aadithya 68 *, Sreevatts 35, Aneesh 2 for 27)