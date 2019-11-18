Bharath and Vishal slam centuries in Young Talents Sports Trophy

Chennai: M Bharath hit a blistering 138 not out of 96 balls to help Winnage Reddys Cricket Academy storm into the finals of the Young Talents XCell 1 Sports trophy Under – 14 Semi finals held here recently.

Batting first, Winnage Reddys posted a mammoth 263 for 4 in 30 overs against CCE Sembakkam, thanks to Bharath’s knock. He was ably supported by Sanjay who scored 58.

Chasing the huge total. Vishal Ram scored a fine century but it ended up in a losing cause as his team only managed to score 180 for 6 in 30 overs to lose the match by 84 runs

Brief Scores – SemiFinals

Winnage Reddys C.A 263 for 4 in 30 Overs (M Bharath 138 *, S. Sanjay 51) beat CCE Sembakkam 180 for 6 in 30 Overs (Vishal Ram 102 *)