Man commits suicide at government hospital in Chennai

Chennai: A patient undergoing treatment at Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, committed suicide in the wee hours of today.

It is said that the patient, identified as Arjunan (41), was scared to undergo a surgery and decided to end his life.

Arjunan, who lived in Vyasarpadi, was employed with the Government Stationery and Printing department. He was diabetic.

From September, he had been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Recently, he was told by the doctors that he would have to ampute his leg and was subsequently given a room in the fourth floor of the hospital.

This morning he was found hanging in the bathroom of his room using a bedsheet.

The hospital informed Triplicane police who came to the spot and sent the body for post mortem. Further inquiries are underway.