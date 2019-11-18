Tamil film industry gather for Kamal’s Ungal Nan

Chennai: At the Ungal Nan, a grand event to mark Kamal Haasan’s 60 years in cinema saw film fraternity gather in large numbers at Nehru Stadium in Chennai yesterday.

There was a musical show by Ilayaraja featuring songs from Kamal Haasan films, sung by Ulaga Nayagan himself.

An audio-video presentation of Kamal Haasan’s journey in tinsel town and some emotional speeches by the dignitaries.

A jam-packed auditorium was well lit-up. The chartbusters from Kamal Haasan films were well-received. Music composers including A R Rahman, Devi Sri Prasad heaped laurels on Kamal Haasan.

Kamal invited Rajini to present a Rs one crore cheque set aside from the funds collected for this event to a skill centre inaugurated at Kamal’s hometown Paramakudi.

A few celebrities who spoke on the occasion expressed their admiration for Kamal Haasan’s guts to enter politics. They expressed hope that he would provide the necessary change in Tamilnadu.

Among those who took part in the event include Vijay Sethupathi, Vadivelu, Prabhu, Karthi, Sivakumar, Nasser, Sarath Kumar, Pasupathi, Sathyaraj, Ambika, Radha, Manisha Koirala, Tamannaah, directors KS Ravikumar, SP Muthuraman, Mani Ratnam, P A Ranjith, Shankar and Mari Selvaraj.