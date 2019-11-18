TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam to be back in Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was on a 10-day tour in the US, will return to the city later today. He will be accorded a rousing reception at the airport by AIADMK members.

In the US, he took part in various conferences and told investors about the favourable industrial climate prevailing in the State.

During his visit, Panneerselvam took part in various engagements, met industrialists and senior officials from the World Bank. He also discussed the construction of low-cost houses using technology, according to an official release.

Finance Department Principal Secretary S Krishnan was also present with him during the tour, the release said.

Close on the heels of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who undertook a three-nation tour in August-September to attract investments in the State, Panneerselvam left for the US on 8 November.