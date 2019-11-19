AIADMK lashes out at Rajini

Chennai: A couple of days after Rajinikanth said that it was a miracle when Edappadi K Palaniswami became Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, the AIADMK party organ Namadhu Amma today hit out at the actor for his remarks.

“When many from reel (referring to actors) want to become leaders, Palaniswami is a real leader who has come up the hard way,” according to an article in the newspaper . Palaniswami rose from an ordinary party cadre to a leader. “Going by what Rajinikanth says, his rise from conductor to superstar in cinema is a surprise,” it added.

Speaking at Kamal Haasan’s Ungal Nan, an event to celebrate the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder’s sixty years in cinema, Rajinikanth, said, “Miracles are happening all around us. For instance, two years ago Edappadi Palaniswami would not have imagined becoming Tamilnadu’s Chief Minister. When he did, many said his rule may not last a few months. It has been two years now, he has been in power overcoming all hurdles. Miracles have happened yesterday, they continue to happen today and will happen tomorrow as well.”

Yesterday, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the only ‘marvel’ that will happen in 2021 is the people of Tamilnadu giving the mandate yet again to AIADMK in the elections scheduled that year. Jayakumar said the ruling party was being targeted because ‘they (apparently Rajinikanth) believe it will help in their growth.’

AIADMK spokesperson Babu Murugavel said according to the Constitution of India, elected MLAs pick their Chief Minister. “Party workers have to decide who is CM and who will rule. MGR (party founder late MG Ramachandran) and Amma (Jayalalithaa) became Chief Ministers like this. The same party worker also wants him (Palaniswami) to be CM and therefore he is so,” he said.

The AIADMK was a people’s movement and showed the country that even a simple party worker can reach the pinnacle, he said, adding Palaniswami had worked for the party for nearly 45 years ‘and has grown steadily to reach this level.’

“Rajinkanth has made these remarks as an actor. If he has to say something (on such matters), he has to start his own movement. Time will tell whether that organisation will create a marvel,” Murugavel added.