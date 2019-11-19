Film director attacked at Kodambakkam in Chennai

Chennai: An assistant film director was attacked by two persons at Kodambakkam yesterday.

According to police, Prabhakaran, who has assisted film director Selvaraghavan, was driving his car near Kodambakkam railway station. A motorist who was trailing kept honking for space to overtake.

When Prabhakaran did not oblige, the motorist and pillion rider, stopped him on the road and attacked him with a beer bottle.

He suffered head injuries and was rushed to a hospital. Police arrested the two men identified as Rajkumar and Babu.