‘Mardaani 2’ focuses on juvenile crimes

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 trailer has already getting terrific responses from the people. Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy. She had delivered a knock-out performance in this hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. Audiences are expecting no less from Rani especially after the trailer of the film in which she is seen taking on a villain who systematically targets women.

“Two years back, a violent crime rocked the nation and it happened on the Yamuna Expressway where four women were raped. They simply used a vehicle to carry out these crimes. If you see Mardaani 2 trailer, the villain clearly uses a car to pick up unsuspecting women and then carries out his plan. This incident and the nature of the cold-blooded, non-repenting criminals was the inspiration behind Mardaani 2,” says a source close to the project.

Director Gopi Puthran said, “Ideas for films like Mardaani 2 tend to come from some real life inspirations because the horrific nature of crimes that you read about in papers, do shock you and stay with you. My film is inspired from various such incidents that happened across the country. Mardaani 2 focusses on such crimes committed by juveniles, how they are on the rise across the nation and we need to pay heed to this.” Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on 13 December.