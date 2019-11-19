Nutrition, physical activity will keep diabetics healthy: Dr V Mohan

Chennai: Stating that nutrition and physical activity are important parts of a healthy lifestyle for diabetes patients, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre chairman and chief of diabetology, Dr V Mohan said, ”If you have diabetes, you need to keep an eye on what you eat, how much you eat and when you eat, and how active a lifestyle you lead”.

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited organised a PEP (Patient Education Programme) here recently.

Speaking on the topic ”What’s new in preventing and combating diabetes”, Dr Mohan said, ”Eating well-balanced meals along with regular exercise is essential in managing diabetes. By making healthy food choices and understanding the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ carbohydrates, it can become very easy to control your blood glucose levels and avoid the development of diabetic complications. Nutrition and physical activity are important parts of a healthy lifestyle for diabetes patients.”

As per WHO India has 69.2 million people living with diabetes (8.7 %) as per the 2015 data. Of these, it remained undiagnosed in more than 36 million people and Type 2 diabetes was the most prevalent form of the disease, a press release said.

”Over the past few decades, an increase in the neglect of personal health by the next generation is resulting in the increase in morbidity and mortality at a younger age. Type 2 diabetes plays a major role in this. Screening, early diagnosis and adequate monitoring using appropriate tests is the key to prevent this problem. Keeping this in mind, Neuberg is available through its anywhere anytime 24×7 samples collection services to address this issue,” said Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory technical director, Dr P Srinivasan.