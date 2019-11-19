Rajagopal appointed as Chief Information Commissioner

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed R Rajagopal as the State Chief Information Commissioner in Tamilnadu State Information Commission. He earlier served as Secretary to the Governor.

A press release here Monday said the Commissioner shall hold office for a term of three years from the date on which he enters upon his office or the date on which he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

”His appointment and terms and conditions of service shall be governed by the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005 and the Right to Information Rules, 2019,” the release added.

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu Housing Board Managing Director Anandrao Vishnu Patil has been posted as the new Secretary to Governor of Tamilnadu.