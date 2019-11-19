Son murders mother’s paramour at Red Hills in Chennai

Chennai: A son stabbed to death a man who was allegedly having an affair with his mother at Red Hills, last night.

According to the police, Anzar Bhasha (31), a resident of Vengai Vasal, was an auto driver.

Last night, he was travelling in auto with his mother Mehbooba (60) and his lover Lakshmi. When they were near School Road junction, Lakshmi’s son Ajith also known as Periya Ajith along with his accomplices Chinna Ajith and Ashwin stopped the vehicle. The trio assaulted him and stabbed him multiple times using a knife.

Anzar suffer injuries on his neck and head. He is said to have died on the spot. Kolathur police Inspector Shanmughavelan came to the spot and sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. It is said the duo had clashed in the past as well.

Police said they have CCTV evidence of the incident. Anzar is survived by his estranged wife and two children. Based on Mehbooba’s complaint, a case has been registered.