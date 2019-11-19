Suriya croons in ‘Soorarai Pottru’

Chennai: Actor Suriya has crooned a rap for his intro song in Soorarai Pottru. The movie has music by GV Prakash and is directed by Sudha Kongara.

Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and others play crucial roles. Soorarai Pottru’s cinematographer is Niketh Bommireddy.The movie produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment in association with producer Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Recently, the first look poster of the movie was unveiled, in which the character name Maara, an ordinary man with an extraordinary dream was introduced. Suriya was last seen in Kaappaan directed by KV Anand in which he played the lead role with Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa.