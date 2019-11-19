Tamilnadu fishermen attacked, chased away by Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: More than 2,000 Tamilnadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said here today.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea on Monday evening in 540 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu when a team of Sri Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and attacked before driving them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja alleged.

Fishing nets of 20 boats were also snapped, he said adding the fisherfolks were forced to return to the shore without a catch.

He urged the Centre to take up the fishermen’s issue with the newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Early this month, over 3,000 fishermen from here were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet.