Vehicle stolen from police station in Villivakkam

Chennai: In a bizarre incident, a two-wheeler which was seized from an accident spot was stolen from a police station in the city.

According to sources, on 30 October, R Prashanth (26) of Anna Nagar was riding his vehicle on 200-Feet-Road, Rajamangalam when an accident took place leaving him injured.

Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation personnel arrived at the spot and rushed Prashanth to the hospital. They seized the vehicle and kept it at Villivakkam Traffic police station.

On 16 November, when the traffic investigation team came to recover it for further inquiries, the vehicle was not found.

On checking the CCTV footage, it came to light that sometime in the first week of November, an unidentified person stole the vehicle.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed at the Villivakkam Crime Station.