Vibhat and Sriram sizzle in U-16 Inter-school tournament

Chennai: SY Vibhat scored 35 not out and took three wickets for just two runs to help Ramachandra Public School beat St. Johns Public School by 41 Runs in the Young Talents Grand Sports trophy Under – 16 inter School Cricket Tournament, held here recently.

Batting first Ramachandra school scored 115 for the loss of seven wickets with Vibhat top-scoring with 35. Chasing the total, riding on Vibhat’s exceptional bowling, St John’s could only manage to score 77 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets.

In another Match S Sriram of DAV School, Velachery, bowled a deadly spell of three for 4 to skittle out St. Johns public school to a low total of just 51 all out. DAV chased the total in 17.5 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Brief Scores :

Ramachandra Public School 115 for 7 in 22 Overs (S Y Vibhat 35*, MD. Affan 2 for 14 , MD.Shayaan 2 for 24) Beat St. Johns Public School 77 For 7 in 22 Overs (S Y Vibhat 3 for 2)

Player of Match – S Y Vibhat

St. Johns Public School 51 all out in 23.1 Overs (S Sriram 3 for 4, Sai Kanna 2 for 2, M Yashwanth Raj 2 for 3) lost to DAV School Velachery 53 for 2 in 17.5 Overs (RA Nithish 31*)

Player of Match – S Sriram