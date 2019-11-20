Adidas launches ALPHAEDGE 4D

Chennai: Adidas is all set to launch the new ALPHAEDGE 4D 2019. The midsole is printed with light and oxygen using Carbon Digital Light Synthesis TM technology pioneered by Silicon valley-based company, Carbon.

The two companies came together to combine years of athlete data with the latest 3D printing technology which allows products to be created at considerable commercial scale. This technology enables huge benefits for both athletes and consumers so they will feel the future.

Director Platform Innovation, Adidas, Marco Kormann said, “ADIDAS 4D marks a shift in the way we approach the design and creation of our products. With the support of our partner, Carbon, we have shown the possibilities of data-driven-design and digital manufacturing on a global scale. The next iteration of the technology will be to develop how it can be used to produce footwear that is tailored to specific sports and need of individual athletes.”