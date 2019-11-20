Cummins flags off BS-VI technology training van

Pune: Cummins India flags off India’s first mobile training fleet on BS-VI technology. It launched the first fleet of eight BS-VI mobile training vans in India with the objective is to educate and offer training on the BS-VI technology engines. The campaign was flagged off at Cummins India Office Campus in Pune and the vans will be travelling to multi-cities across country.

According to a press release, Cummins training vans will be travelling to OEM Dealership and authorized workshops for technicians, bodybuilders, drivers and customers to conduct BS-VI awareness training. This campaign will provide an opportunity for participants to have hands-on training experience without having to travel to centralized training centers.

Managing director, Cummins India Ashwath Ram said, “At Cummins, it is our constant endeavor to power our customers through innovation and dependability along with a suitable strategy that addresses market requirements. Cummins is the pioneer and technology leader in cleaner air and emission technologies across the world, and in India following the success of BS-IV SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology, it’s a natural and easy for us to be the enabler of the technological upgrade from BS-IV to BS-VI.”