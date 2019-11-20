Dubai industrial park in TN, Gulf delegation meets Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met representatives from Dubai at the Secretariat here today regarding the measuers to be taken to make it easier for the foreign investments to be made in the State by the Gulf businessmen.

The meeting has been held today following Palaniswami’s recent foreign tour in which he also visited Dubai. Sources said it was discussed to form a Dubai Industrial Park to make it easier for businessmen from Dubai to invest in Tamilnadu.

”Representatives from Dubai will make investments to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore in bio-diesel, sea food exports and health sectors,” sources added.

Sources further said Palaniswami has promised to identify suitable land for the industries in three months time.

”Six months has been set as the deadline to complete all the works to start the industries,” sources added.

During his visit to the Gulf country, Palaniswami signed seven Memoranda of Understanding totalling Rs 4,000 crore investments.

The investors round-table in Dubai was hosted by the Business Leaders Forum (BLF), an initiative of the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, the Indian Embassy to the UAE, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, and the India Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Addressing investors in Dubai, Palaniswami had said, ”Tamilnadu has been taking various initiatives to promote sectors like e-vehicle manufacturing, electronics, hardware and software, food processing, aircraft MRO facilities, and so on. This visit is to seek tangible investments for Tamilnadu that are mutually rewarding for both the State and the investors. I am happy that the business community in the UAE and the investors here are very keen to know more about our offerings for investment,” he added.

During his foreign visits, Palaniswami had garnered several investments to Tamilnadu.

He is expected to visit Israel soon to gain insights on how to curb monsoon failure as Israel is considered the best in utilisation of water source.