Four persons killed in road mishaps in Chennai

Chennai: Three persons including a woman who were riding on a two-wheeler were killed after a mini van rammed against their vehicle on East Coast Road this morning.

According to sources, the four were coming from Mamallapuram to Chennai on the two-wheeler. A mini van which was going towards Puduchery hit their vehicle at a turning, throwing all four to the road.

Sources said, three of them including the woman died on the spot. The woman has been identified as Mohana (18) of Anna Nagar and one of the three men as Dilli (19) of Chemmancherry.

The fourth person had a narrow escape and was admitted to Chengalpet Government hospital for treatment. A case has been registered.

In another incident, in a hit and run case, a man who was riding his two-wheeler on Manjampakkam came under the wheels of a heavy vehicle.

The victim was identified as Babu (47), a resident of Ram Nagar, Avadi who worked at the Ambattur court.

He was riding on 200-Feet-Road, Manjampakkam when a heavy vehicle hit him. Madhavaram traffic investigation wing has registered a case.