Lenovo launches ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15

Chennai: Lenovo announced the launch of a new sub-brand dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) called ThinkBook. The newest additions to this product are ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15.

CEO & MD, Lenovo India Rahul Agarwal said, “Our vision of smarter technology for all is a world where every person and business has access to technology that enables them to achieve their own intelligent transformation. The new wave of young business leaders expects their workplace devices to do more but with a minimalist look.”

ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 will be available from December 2019 at a starting price of Rs 30,990.