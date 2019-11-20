Rains to lash Tamilnadu for next three days

Chennai: The city woke up to showers this morning and an official communique from the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted the likely occurrence of heavy rains at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Puducherry for three days from today.

It said rains would occur in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari and Virudhanagar districts.

Officials stated that the weather condition is due to the prevalence of upper air circulation along the coastal areas of Kanyakumari and Karnataka.

The release further added, ”thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Puducherry.”

According to the communique, for the rest of the places in the State, light to moderate showers are likely to occur.

Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore received the highest amount of rainfall with 8 cm recorded today, followed by Cuddalore district (7 cm) and Sathyabama University in Kanchipuram (6 cm).