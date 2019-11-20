Rajini alliance: Kamal Haasan says State is above friendship

Chennai: A day after Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan said that they might join hands in politics if need arises, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief today kept everyone guessing.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Kamal said, ”If a need arises, for the welfare of people, we will hold hands together”.

He however added: ”It is too early to talk about it. We have not fixed any date for it’. Kamal also said that ‘the welfare of Tamilnadu is more important news than our friendship”.

Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, veteran actress and MNM leader Sri Priya said that in case Rajini and Kamal Haasan come together, the latter will be the Chief Minister candidate.

Speaking at Chennai airport Tuesday night, Rajinikanth, said, ”In the interest of the people, should circumstances prove conducive, Kamal and I will definitely unite”.

Earlier in the day, Kamal too had said the same thing. Kamal’s MNM, now 18 months old, had come third in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the general elections this year, polling as much as 10 per cent votes in some urban centres. Rajinikanth is likely to launch his political party next year.