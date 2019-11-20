UrbanClap all set for Men’s grooming in Chennai

Chennai: UrbanClap recently announced the launch of men’s grooming and haircut at home for men and kids in Chennai. The launch of services will create 50+ jobs in the city and approximately 500+ new jobs across nine cities pan India, said the company in a statement. For now, men’s grooming services have been launched in nine of the 14 cities where the company is operational.

On the launch, co-founder, UrbanClap Abhiraj Bhal said, “After having served more than 10 lac women with our flagship salon at Home services, we realized that there is no similar service available for men. And with men becoming more and more attentive to grooming and personal care, launching men’s grooming seemed like the perfect next step.”