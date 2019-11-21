Atma Rishi and Aravindh shine in YSCA’s Delhi Tour

Chennai: Young Stars CA, Chennai had a successful Delhi tour recently as they won five games out of six matches played at the national capital.

YSCA toured Delhi between 12 and 18 November and played six matches against local teams like MCG, CCA, Om Sai, North Ex, County CA and UMCC between 12 November and 18 November. They lost only to UMCC and won comprehensively against the other teams.

S.Atma Rishi with 138 runs top-scored for YSCA while G. Aravindh with 14 wkts headed the bowling chart.

Scores

YSCA 221 for 8 in 40 overs ( S.Sridhar 49, E.Prabhakar 40, M.Nandhakumar 30) beat MCG 206 for 7 in 40 overs ( Abcar 58, Anhit 85)

Player of the match: E.Prabhakar of YSCA

CCA 190 all out in 37.5 overs (Wabhavu 93, G Aravindh 6for 24) lost to YSCA 194 for 4 in 28.3 overs( S.Atma Rishi 59,S.Sridhar 25, Abhishek Tiwary 3 for 25)

Player of the match: G.Aravindh of YSCA

YSCA 134 all out in 28.3 overs( S.Atma Rishi 26, M.Nandhakumar 27, G.Shailendar 30 Ravi 5 for 35) beat Om Sai CA 132 all out in 26.3 overs(G.Aravindh 4 for 23, E.Prabhakar 3 for 24)

Player of the match: G.Aravindh of YSCA

YSCA 169 all out in 36.3 overs (P Sanjay Kumar 28, M.Nandhakumar 33, G.Shailendar 34, Tezdar 3 for 35) beat North Ex 107 all out in 32.3 overs(Saksham 49, T.Shikeeswar 3 for 8,

M.Nandhakumar 3 for 27)

Player of the match: M.Nandhakumar of YSCA

County Cricket Academy 116 for 9 in 25 overs ( Mayank 25, Ajay 28) lost to YSCA 120 for 4 in 22 overs (Alfred Sam Jose 56 not out)

Player of the match: Alfred Sam Jose

YSCA 132 all out in 27 overs(G.Shailendar 25) lost to UMCC 135 for 3 in 24 overs(Faisal 86 not out)

Player of the match: Faisal of UMCC