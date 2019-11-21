Chettinad Vidyashram students stage play on Dronacharya

Chennai: Kumararajah Muthiah Hall at Chettinad Vidyashram School, R A Puram turned into Hastinapur to tell the story of ‘Dronacharya-An Epic On Stage.’

Chettinad Players – The Theatre House from Chettinad Vidyashram presented its fifteenth production Dronacharya directed by Jayakumar here yesterday.

On a set designed by art director Thota Tharani and his daughter Thota Rohini, the actors unveiled the life of Drona. From a humble student who learnt military art from Parasurama to becoming a Royal Preceptor, the play traces Drona’s three major stages in life. Had he not chosen differently, the great Mahabharata war may not have happened.

Various episodes leading to the Kurukshetra war came alive on stage. With a cast of over 48 students, they portrayed the many life aspects of Drona- as a teacher, a father, an avenger and so on.

The script was by Elango Kumaravel and Deepika Kumaravel, sound and music by Paul Jacob, light effects by Lawrence and stunts by by Asif, Suraj and Tarun. Chettinad Vidyashram principal Amudha Lakshmi was the creative head.

Chettinad Players have in the past staged plays on ‘Karna’, ‘Bheeshma’, ‘Kurukshetra’ and ‘Krishna’.

Chettinad Vidyashram School correspondent Meena Muthiah was present on the occasion.