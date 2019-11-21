Information and Views through the Global South

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 1998 (IPS) – Commerce-savvy Singapore is certainly not someone to skip the possibility of cashing in on business on the net. Because of the alleged "E-commerce" predicted to improve five-fold this present year and achieve some 34 billion bucks, the area state is busily attempting to place it self given that online business hub associated with the East. Singaporeans by themselves are already among the list of an incredible number of consumers for the shopping that is virtual. If the reaction to a regional play right here is any indicator, a number of Singaporeans are perhaps maybe not planning to overlook the disadvantage of cyber shopping.

Certainly, because the play ‘Mail Order Brides and Other Oriental Takeaways’ points out, “the Web” has not yet just provided such product as books, music cds and various foodstuffs you can find brides for hopeless grooms aswell.

‘Mail Order’, written and directed by a satellite tv newsreader Pek Siok Lian, ended up being designed to only have a season that is two-week. But that has been extended by per week till Oct 29 as a result of demand that is popular. Presently there are intends to re-stage it for the next week during the early December.

The play also received high praise from critics during a special performance at the New York International Fringe Festival in August. The ‘New York Times’ has since included ‘Mail Order’ in its Fringe Selection list.

“The event workplace told us that ‘Mail Order Brides’ had been among the shows that are best-attended the Festival. We had standing ovations at the conclusion of pretty much all shows,” boasts producer and director that is artistic Uekrongtham.

‘Mail Order’ arrived on the scene of Ekachai’s and Pek’s need to write something about “the seemingly impossible love” involving the bargirls of Bangkok’s Patpong red-light region and their Caucasian consumers.

“We soon realised that the Patpong woman just isn’t alone”, recalls Ekachai. “All over Asia, tens and thousands of Asian women dream the dream that is same of taken far from poverty or tradition-bound lifestyles by guys from more developed nations.”

Included in their research, a Web was done by them search, utilising the expression “mail purchase brides.” Your time and effort with one internet search engine yielded nine entries with links to significantly more than 100 internet internet internet sites and another inundated them with over 160,00 feasible matches.

“What is noteworthy is that these lenders hawking peoples commodities are Western clothes providing up to a clientele that is western and their items are touted as exotics through the developing world, specially mostly appealing yet submissive young Asian ladies” states Pek, who’s additionally the play’s manager.

She asks,”Is this just one more kind of Western hegemony or perhaps is it simply flesh trade?”

In line with the play’s programme, the sheer number of “mail order marriages” between Asian females and Western males in 1986 had been approximated to achieve at the least 2,000. By 1994, such marriages involving females through the Philippines and Western guys had reached 19,000.

Interestingly sufficient, the majority of the hopeful brides-to-be making their cyberspace postings from Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia are Filipino ladies being employed as domestic helpers in these nations.

But there is however additionally a trend that is growing of males seeking mail-order brides from China. While just eight mainland Chinese females became the brides of Singaporean males in 1986, at the least 1,000 such marriages were held year that is last.

A Chinese mail-order bride is among the play’s four characters, since are a definite Filipino domestic helper, a Thai sex worker and a Singaporean “sarong party girl” – a lady whom operates after Western expatriates.

The sex worker, the maid together with Chinese bride ‘wanna-bees’ make postings on a web site, hoping international guys will save them from their unsatisfying life.

The sarong celebration girl comes upon the web site while browsing the internet, is incensed, and gets sucked to the site’s talk space. The play’s first half is a variety of quick monologues where each girl tries to justify her actions.

The maid, the Chinese bride and the sex worker have all undergone terrible experiences, and are lamenting their decision to go online by the second half.

The Filipino helper that is domestic left her task in Singapore to marry a U.S. soldier was raped by their friend; the Chinese mail-order bride is with in prison for stabbing her Singaporean husband whom attempted to rape her together with intercourse worker has contracted AIDS.

When ‘Mail Order’ was first staged year that is last the ‘Straits Times’ reviewer Clarissa Oon criticised it being an “unimaginative one-hour- plus rehash of the many worst stereotypes of Asian females, Singaporean men and their Caucasian counterparts”.

The play has since been restructured, and it also was this variation which was opted for whilst the very very first entry that is asian the latest York event. But Oon continues to be critical of ‘Mail Order’ and says it nevertheless does not have an actual discussion on just what it indicates become A asian girl today.

Literature graduate Emma Yong, who plays the part of this Filipino maid claims though: “I am relocated by my character’s courage. She risks every thing by marketing herself to not known strangers on the net – within the slim hope that she’s going to be rescued from a life of poverty and servitude.”

Lawyer Deborah Ng, whom plays the Chinese bride, additionally claims of her character: “She’s A china doll with a might of steel whom embarks for a journey to create an improved future for herself by in search of a spouse.”

Pek by herself is unperturbed by remarks that the play presents stereotypes, retorting, “We are seeing these things taking place at our personal doorstep.”

Dr Phyllis Chew, mind for the Singaporean women’s association AWARE, is quite supportive of this play. “It is a definite feminist statement for the discrimination and exploitation faced by an incredible number of Asian ladies because they find it difficult to better their lot,” she says. “Any play that highlights the plight of females, if they are underpaid, overworked, abused or raped should always be motivated.”

Pek in reality is stoked up about the notion of presenting ‘Mail Order’ to wider audiences into the western considering that the guys who fuel the industry as well as the Web organizations that behave as the agents have a tendency to there be from. Her partner Ekachai adds that they’re now taking a look at the likelihood of making a production that is new of play in the usa.

“If all goes well, we aspire to jointly create it with a proven theatre business here and possess it tour around America within the not too distant future” claims Ekachai. They could additionally bring the play to Britain and Canada the following year.

In terms of Oon’s reservations about ‘Mail Order’, the dilemma faced by numerous Asian girls looking for Caucasian husbands is apparently summed up nicely by Beatrice Chia, whom plays the Singaporean party woman.

Toward the final end regarding the play, her character says: “Maybe I’m the Occidental Oriental. No, the accidental Oriental. The banana that is original. Yellow on the outside, white in the inside!”