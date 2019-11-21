Kangafest for postnatal fitness

Chennai: Kanga Training, a pioneer in postnatal fitness and Merries India recently organised ‘Kangafest 2019’ in Coimbatore. Over hundred mothers and their kids participated in the festival. Various activities that were conducted included Kangatraining, babywearing, mum and kid musical chair and much more.

Speaking at the event Pranavi Gir, Kanga trainer said, “I am overwhelmed with the response and look forward to have many more Kangafests in coming future.”

Kanga is a total body workout for mothers, while their babies can relax and enjoy being close to them. During Kanga, babies spend most of their time in a supportive baby carrier which moms tie around them.

Kanga training gives mothers the chance to exercise in a fun environment with their baby and other like-minded mums. A lawyer by profession, Pooja Jambotkar is a mother of 22-month old baby boy. Post pregnancy she went to Vienna to train herself to become Kanga trainer and country leader for India when her son was just 5 months old. Now, her son is her workout and dance partner. Pooja trains other moms in India to become trainers. Besides Surat, Pooja is organising Kangafest in multiple cities such as Pune, Surat, Bangalore and Mumbai.