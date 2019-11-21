Miss Diva 2020 auditions in Chennai

Chennai: Miss Diva 2020 announced the launch of its 8th edition in association with LIVA recently. The auditions will unfold in Chennai on 24 November. The chosen ones from Chennai and the remaining 9 cities will arrive at Mumbai for the final auditions. The winner of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 will represent India at Miss Universe 2020 and LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020 will represent the country at the Miss Supranational 2020.

Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta, who has once again united with the pageant as a mentor, will cherry-pick the contestants and judge them on various parameters in conjunction with an illustrious set of panelists and judges. Through the course of the pageant, each finalist will undergo extensive training & grooming to hone them for the Grand Finale where the next LIVA Miss Diva 2020 will be crowned in the month of February.

Speaking on the occasion, Mentor Lara Dutta, said, “It is thrilling to be back with the all new season of LIVA Miss Diva 2020. Each year the pageant sees some fabulous talent from the country and the journey of finding most deserving Indian face worthy of representing India on a global level is exceptional. Like each year, I’m looking forward to meeting these striking young women who are unbelievably driven towards achieving their goals.” For further details, log on to www.missdiva.com