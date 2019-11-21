Mohammed Shahid hits match-winning ton

Chennai: A fine century by opener Mohamed Shahid enabled Chennai Centurian Cricket Academy to beat India Pistons CA by 33 runs in the Harrington’s U-10 InterAcademy Round Robin League Cricket Tournament played here at Reddy Sumangali,Medavakkam Ground recently.

Shahid scored 110 runs in 90 balls to help his team reach 173 for six in 25 overs. Chasing the total, India Pistons could only manage to score 140 in 24.5 losing all the wickets.

In the other match opener, Ashmith Kashyap scored 95 runs in 63 balls that helped Harrington Cricket Academy beat India Pistons CA by130 runs.

Brief Scores :

Chennai Centurian CA 173 for 6 in 25 overs (S.Mohamed Shahid 102, Prasana 30, S.Rishab 3 for 24) Beat India Pistons CA – 140 in 24.5 overs (Prasana 34 Akshaj 26, S.Pradhyuman 3 for 13)

Man of the Match -Mohammad Shahid

Harrington CA – 220 for 8 in 30 overs (Ashmith Kashayap 95, Nakul 57) Beat India Pistons CA – 90 in 28.3 overs (P Vishaanth 3 for 13, B Akshadh 3 for 16,)

Man of the Match – Ashmith Kashayap

Harrington Cricket Academy 173 for 7 in 30 overs ( Ashmith Kashayap 35, P Vishaanth 31, D Daneesh 25, Ashtoush 3 for 28) Beat Gen next CA 85 for 9 in 30 overs (Jannav 26, M Saisharan 3

for 16)

Man of the Match – P.Vishaanth