Breaking stereotypes in shaving

Gillette tries to break an enduring stereotype through its new campaign by telling men that it takes real strength to embrace your vulnerability and show it.

For over a hundred years, Gillette has aimed to make men look, feel and be their best. In this journey, the brand has continually challenged stereotypes about men, most recently with #BarbershopGirls campaign. In its latest campaign on #ShavingStereotypes, Gillette asks the question – Why don’t men show their tears? The brand challenges the enduring stereotype on why men are taught to not show their vulnerability, not to show their emotions, not to cry because it makes them weak.Through a heartfelt story of Lt Col Manoj Kumar Sinha, SM (Retd),Gillette with its second edition of #ShavingStereotypes, says that it is ok for Men to Cry.

Commenting on the campaign, chief creative officer of Grey Group Sandipan Bhattacharyya said, “Gillette, as a leadingmale brand and advocate for men, believes in igniting conversations that raise and inspire the future generation of men. With #ManEnough, we want men breaking free of notions that crying makes them weaker, and that it takes courage to show your vulnerability.”