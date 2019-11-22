Chennai Dastkar Bazaar from 22 November

The Chennai Dastkar Bazaar to be held between 22 November and 1 December at Egmore. Dastkar is known for the authentic craft practices at its bazaars.

The bazaar will offer a wide range of lifestyle accessories, silver jewellery and adornments, handcrafted and eco conscious clothing, metal crafts, wood carvings and ornaments, pottery and ceramics, basketry and fiber crafts, leather products, traditional paintings, a variety of hand-woven, embroidery, block printed textiles, and much more from every corner of the country.

The Chennai Dastkar Bazaar will be held at Co-optex Exhibition Ground in Egmore. The bazaar will have Sea Shell Craft from West Bengal, Pattachitra from Odisha, glass work decoratives from Maharastra and more.