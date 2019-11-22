Corpn waits for CC from CMWSSB to relay roads at West K K Nagar

Chennai: Residents of East Vanniyar Street and Marriayamman Kovil Street at West KK Nagar are struggling with pothole filled roads and garbage dumped on roadside.

They allege that the Greater Chennai Corporation is not clearing the bins on the streets regularly and commuters are having hard time passing across the road.

”Chennai is likely to get rains till December. Our streets are completely neglected and during rain, the stretch will be filled with water, said Santhanam of Maariyammal Street.

A street vendor in the area said, “Why are they (Corporation) neglecting our area? Our roads are not maintained for the past few months and we are used to it. Only when it rains, it would be difficult for us to ride vehicles.

Speaking to News Today, a senior Corporation official said, “Tenders for relaying roads at East Vanniayr Street, West Vanniyar Street, Pachaiyappa Street and Marriyamman Street are at final stage. We are yet to receive the Completion Certificate (CC) from Chennai Metrowater Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to start the process. Only for Pachaiayyapa Street, we got the CC, so we are waiting for remaining three streets.”

He added that Corporation cant start a work without CC and they have faced a similar situation earlier with CMWSB. ”Without CC, we started a work near Saligramam. When we were about to complete relaying the road, CMWSB decided to dug up again for testing.”

And regarding the garbage piling up on roadsides, the official said that they are clearing the bins regularly and will look into the issue immediately.