Devotees visit shrine at Saligramam built by actor SS Rajendran’s family

Chennai: In the busy lane of Arunachalam Road in Saligramam is present Sri Ayyappan Temple located for more than 20 years now. The temple was built and is managed by yesteryear actor SS Rajendran’s family.

Speaking about how the temple came into being, SSR Elangovan, eldest son of SS Rajendran says, “Though my father was a staunch believer of Periyar, my mother Pankajammal, was a religious woman. People from our family used to go to Sabarimala every year. So, in order to worship the deity, at the very same place in which the temple is now present, a small room was constructed where a photo of Ayyappa was kept for worship.”

his was during the early 70s and during those times since there weren’t many Ayyappan temples in the city, many people started visiting the shrine, he says.

“People started coming here to worship the deity before embarking on their journey to Sabarimala. As this continued, our mother got a dream and said that a temple has to be built for Lord Ayyappa at the same place. It was only because of her wish, that the construction of the temple took place,” he adds.

The construction began in 1997 and within a year it was completed and the first Kumbhabhishekam was done 5 December, 1988. The temple was inaugurated by Kirupanandha Variyar and a grand musical concert by KJ Yesudas, Veeramani and TK Kala also happened at that time, he says.

The temple’s entrance is facing west and upon entering it, at the middle, there is a separate shrine for Lord Ayyappa, with the deity facing east. On the left side of the main sanctum, there is a separate shrine for Lord Vinayagar and on the right Lord Murugan is present separately. Situated on the opposite side of the three sanctums is the idol of Lord Naagar. Adjacent to it is the peepal tree, the sthala vriksha of the temple.

Speaking about the special poojas done in the temple, EIangovan says, “All poojas and rituals here are followed based on whatever is done in Sabarimala. Mandala pooja is one of the major ritual that takes place in December and at that time, the deity will be taken on a procession around the locality. Earlier, the deity was taken from the Siva Vishnu Temple, T Nagar but now it goes around Saligramam. During Mahara Jyothi, special deeparadhanai will be done in the temple. Apart from that, during the Kumbhabhishekam Day, every year annadhanam is arranged in the temple. Abhishekams are also done to the deities everyday and prasadams are given to devotees during morning and evening.”

The temple is open from 6 am to 11 am and from 5.30 pm to 9 pm. For details, contact Elangovan at 95516 77712.