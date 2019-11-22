Former DMK MLA Ashokan convicted of attempt to murder

Chennai: A Special Court in the city convicted former DMK MLA Ashokan for attempting to murder his wife and mother-in-law in 2015.

The court sentenced him to three years imprisonment and Rs 11,000 as fine. A resident of Pattinampakkam, Ashokan suspected his wife of infidelity and the duo have had frequent fights.

On 6 December in 2015, Ashokan had come to his house in an inerbriate condition and asked his wife and mother-in-law to leave. When they refused, he brandished a gun and threatened them.

He even fired two shots in the air inorder to scare them. The duo left the house and subsequently lodged a complaint at Pattinampakkam police station.

The recently set up special court in Chennai Collectorate to look into cases filed against former and present MLA’s and MP’s took up the case and issued the verdict this morning.

The case came up hearing before Justice J Shanthi. Ashokan’s advocate has appealed for a review and received a month long stay on the case.

It is said that Ashokan is the second DMK member to be convicted of a crime by this court. Former MLA of Perambalur Raj Kumar was convicted of rape charges by the court.