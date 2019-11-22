From mesthri to auto driver, this man from Anna Nagar has a long journey

Chennai: When one door closes, there is always another door that opens. Balasubramanium’s life trail seems to liken this saying. Balasubramanium is a 45-year-old fresher to the field of auto driving. It is just a month since he plunged into this profession.

“I worked as a grinding operator in Ambattur Estate. At those times, I used to commute to office from Thiruvallur. Everything went well until sulphuric acid that is used to clean large storage tanks of around 35-litre capacity splashed into my eyes,” says Balasubramanium.

He adds, “It was a hard time for me when I was denied an accident report by my company. To add to my woes, my wound took longer time to heal. My stint in my first job where I earned around Rs 5,500 per month came to an end with this.”

“Few months later. I along with my family moved to Arumbakkam seeking initial support from my in-laws. I joined as a helper in a construction company in West Mambalam. From being a kalavai man, my position soon raised to a mesthri managing the labourers. I was making decent money while in this job. It is my misfortune that this too didn’t last long given the downward trend in construction sector,” Bala adds.

When asked what came next, Bala says, “As you can see, my new avatar is as an auto-driver. I am riding a rented auto. I learnt auto driving from my friend Yuvaraj. Upon getting a seal from RTO on my four wheeler license, I was all set to accelerate my journey as auto driver.”

“Cashing in on Anna Nagar’s shopping spree, I halt opposite to St Louis Church near Blue Star signal in the evenings. Yet, I don’t hesitate to take long distant trips. Bargaining is something I refrain myself from. I welcome fair rates while I politely decline unacceptably low paid trips. I charge around Rs 50 for an average of 3 kms,” says Bala.

His day starts at 7 am. With the clock ticking towards 9 pm, he calls it a day. The khaaki man while constantly looking for eye contacts with probable customers says, “I get a maximum of Rs 500 per day. Petrol price hike has become unstoppable but no passenger would consider that. My wife too lends her hand in managing our finance. I will continue this job until construction sector blossoms back calling me to put on my Mesthri outfit again.”

(Article by A MUKHIL MAYURI)