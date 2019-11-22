Palaniswami inaugurates newly-formed Tenkasi district

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said there is no connection between forming of new districts and holding civic polls.

Speaking after the inauguration of the administration of the newly-formered Tenkasi district today, Palaniswami said the civic polls will be held soon.

”Few people are trying to stop the polls, however they will not succeed. Just like the Assembly elections, AIADMK alliance will emerge victorious in the civic polls as well,” he said.

He further said the formation of new districts will help in better administration.

”Government schemes can reach the people better now. People have welcomed the move and have extended their support to the government. DMK and their alliance parties will vanish after this civic polls,” he said.

The newly-formed Tenkasi district will have Sankarankovil, Sengottai, Kadayanallur, Sivagiri, V K Pudhur, Thiruvengadam and Alangulam taluks.

Formation of new districts in the State, which was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami earlier this year, was released in the government Gazette 13 November.

Tamilnadu will now have 37 districts, up from 32. Since January 2019, the government has announced creation of five additional districts in the State, in a bid to fulfil longtime requests of people and to ensure better administration.

In August, Palaniswami announced that Vellore district would be trifurcated to create Ranipet and Tirupattur. In January, he announced the carving out of the district of Kallakurichi, from Villuppuram.

In July, the government had notified two new districts Chengalpattu and Tenkasi, carved out of Kancheepuram and Tirunelveli districts respectively.

The Gazette released 13 November stated that Vellore, Anaicut, Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Pernampet, K V Kuppam taluks will come under Vellore district. Two revenue divisions – Vellore and Gudiyatham have been created in Vellore district.

Similarly in Tirupattur district, Tirupattur and Vaniyambadi have been created as revenue divisions. The Tirupattur district will comprise of Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Naattrampalli and Ambur taluks.

In Ranipet district, Ranipet and Arakkonam will act as the revenue divisions and will comprise of the Arcot, Nemmili, Walajabad and Arakkonam taluks.

The Kanchipuram district will comprise of Uthiramerur, Sriperumbudur, Walajabad and Kundrathur Taluks. Kanchipuram and Sriperumbudur will act as the revenue divisions.

The newly formed Chengalpattu district will have three revenue divisions as Chengalpattu, Madhuranthagam and Tambaram. The new district will comprise of Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Pallavaram, Vandalur, Madhuranthagam, Cheyyur, Thirukazhukundram and Thiruporur taluks.

The gazette also said the Tirunelveli district will comprise of Palayankottai, Maanur, Nanguneri, Cheranmahadevi, Radhapuram, Ambasamudhiram and Thisayanvila taluks.