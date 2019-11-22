Police file cases against Thirumavalavan & Thirumurugan Gandhi

Chennai: The city police have filed cases against 26 people including president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party, Thirumavalavan, chief of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Vel Murugan, Founder of May 17 Movement, Thirumurugan Gandhi for organising a protest at Chepauk without required police permission.

Yesterday, members of over 40 organisations and fringe political parties gathered at Chepauk to protest against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya dispute. The protest was spearheaded by head Tamilar Desiya Munnani party, Pazha Nedumaran.

Police said they did not have the permission to hold protests and the event and the demonstration amounted to contempt of court.

They cases were filed under many sections including IPC 143- unlawful assembly and IPC 341- wrongful restraint. FIR was registered by the Triplicane police.