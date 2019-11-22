Sena won’t side with BJP even if offered Indra’s throne: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena won’t side with the BJP even if offered Lord Indra’s throne, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here today.

Talking to reporters, Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM’s post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power.

“The time for offers has ended,” Raut said, when asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the Chief Minister’s post with the Sena.

“People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Chief Minister,” he said.

Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the State Governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, ‘Why meet the Governor when the President’s rule is in place’.