AIADMK general body meet

Chennai: Plans and strategies for the local body elections are expected to be the major point of discussion during the executive council and general body meeting of the ruling AIADMK which will be held tomorrow at the Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy marriage hall in Vanagaram.

Presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan will preside over the meeting in which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers and MLAs will take part.

”Separate invitations were sent to the party’s executive committee and general body members. Party cadres are asked to attend the meeting without fail,” a release said.

According to sources, important resolutions are expected to be passed by the general council.

A petition filed against holding the AIADMK general body meeting was dismissed in the court a couple of days ago after the petitioner Sundaram withdrew his plea.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the party’s win in two Assembly seats where by-poll was held and also at a time when the much delayed local body polls are likely to be held soon.

The last meeting of the AIADMK general council was held in September 2017, months after the internal problems in the party in the wake of the death of former Chief Minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

During the last meeting, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami removed the then-interim general secretary V K Sasikala and annulled all appointments made by her, including the appointment of TTV Dhinakaran as the party’s deputy general secretary. Since then, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami have been heading the party as coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively.