‘I am staunch believer’, says RJ Balaji

RJ Balaji, who started his career as radio jockey, made his mark as comedy actor and then went on to do supporting roles in prominent films. Last year, he turned solo lead with the film LKG, which received acclaim from the audience. He is all set to make his directorial debut with his next film, Mookuthi Amman. He will direct the movie along with NJ Saravanan. Interestingly, Nayanthara will be playing the lead role in the flick.

Speaking to News Today, Balaji, says, “Mookuthi Amman is a bhakthi film. When Vijay did Nanban and Ajith did Nerkonda Paarvai, the message dealt in those films reached a lot of people. Similarly, Mookuthi Amman also talks about an important relevant message to society. Nayanthara’s presence will get us the maximum reach.”

Excerpts from his interview

Q: How did you convince Nayanthara to act in your film?

A: A lot of horror movies are made today. They trouble you in your dreams too. Hence I wanted to do a bhakthi padam on the lines of Rama Narayanan sir. I wrote the story of Mookuthi Amman. Coming to know about it, Nayanthara listened to my narration. She was impressed and readily agreed to do it. Mookuthi Amman will convey relevant message to society. It is not a spoof.

Q: Heard Nayanthara will undergo viratham for the shoot…

A: Yes, indeed. Since she plays Amman in the film, she will be turning a vegetarian and hence we have asked the entire unit to follow the same during the shoot. She did the same when she played Goddess Seetha in a Telugu film Sri Rama Rajyam.

Q: Are you a spiritual person?

A: I am a firm believer. I pray to the God and start my day. I never failed to offer my prayers to the Almighty.

Q: What kind of films that you want to do?

A: There should be no drinking scenes in my film. I consciously avoid double meaning dialogues in my works. My recent LKG was admired by people of all sections.

Q: On venturing to podcast…

A: I have turned podcaster for Jio Saavn’s new show Mind Voice. I talk about the various serious issues which are happening around us but in my own inimitable style. It is an attempt on delivering a content that is completely all about positivity.