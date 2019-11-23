Palaniswami, Paneerselvam greet Devendra Fadnavis

Chennai: While AIADMK has greeted BJP for forming government in Maharashtra, opposition party leaders from the State have questioned the recent developments.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

”I convey my best wishes to you for a successful tenure,” he said in a statement.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar for taking over as Chief Minister and Deputy chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively.

”I extend my greetings (to both) to work towards a sustained growth of Maharashtra,” he said in a tweet.

The AIADMK is a constituent of the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

DMK president M K Stalin said that BJP forming government in Maharashtra is an insult to the democracy.

TNCC president K S Alagiri said BJP has spoiled a family for their political gain. ”The blood of back stabbing NCP leader Sharad Pawar cannot be removed from the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

VCK Chief and Lok Sabha MP Thirumavalavan said Maharashtra politics has made people lose their faith in democracy. ”The recent development in Maharashtra has shown that it is difficult to uphold secularism in Indian politics,” he added.