AAI launches airport kitchen in Chennai

Chennai: Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently launched an Airport Kitchen at the Chennai International Airport. It will be operated and managed by Travel Food Services (TFS). The modern and expansive kitchen houses 13 cold storage facilities, food automation machines and many.

Commenting on this initiative, Chairman of Airports Authority of India Arvind Singh said, “The kitchen is a testimony of AAI’s commitment to bring world class technology and innovation. With the latest equipment, automation technology and processes in place, we are looking at serving an ever-increasing customer base with better service, skills, speed and the highest quality standards. We are delighted that our human touch on ground has also seen growth with Speech and Hearing Impaired (SHI) community’s service at our coffee box outlets.”