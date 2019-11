Children chess tourney organised in city

Chennai: Guru Nanak College recently organized Guru Fest, a State level children chess tournament at Guru Nanak college on 23 and 24 November.

According to a release, this event has attracted 617 players from all over the state including 67 FIDE rated players. The event was organized under swiss system with five categories, which are Under 8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-18 with 8 rounds for boys and seven rounds for girls.

This event was organized by Guru Nanak College under the aegis of Tamilnadu state chess association and Chennai district chess association. Grand Master K. Sasikiran presided over the function and gave away the prizes on 24th.

Top three winners in each category:

Under 8 Boys

1.Prem Shankar B U; 2. Jackson; 3. Krithin Durai

Under 10 Boys

1.Kavin B; 2. Mohit S; 3 Hari Dev S

Under 12 Boys

1. Jai Sankar Subramanian; 2. Dillish; 3. Pavan Anand

Under 14 Boys

1. Saravanavel ; 2 Srikrishnan P; 3 Nawin MS

Under 18 Boys

1. Shree Ganesh; 2. Raaghav Rajesh; 3 Raghav V

Under 10 Girls

1. Nakshatra G; 2. Mahathi R; 3. Navya PL

Under 12 Girls

1. Keerthana Easwar; 2. Shreesha M; 3. Nandhitha Anand

Under 14 Girls

1. Subashree Ranganathan; 2. Harini T; 3. Adhya S

Under 18 Girls

1. Hemakshii; 2. Kaviya R; 3. Avanthikha RP