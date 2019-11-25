First look of ‘Thalaivi’ gets mixed reaction

Chennai: Thalaivi, a trilingual directed by A L Vijay, is based on the life and times of former Chief Minister K Jayalalithaa. National Award actress Kangana Ranaut plays the title role.

The makers released the first look teaser of the film, which show Kangana in two distinct looks in and as Thalaivi. It has managed mixed reactions from audience. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26 June 2020.

Says Vishnu Vardhan Induri, “Thalaivi is a very dear project to all of us as it is a story that needs to be told. And the way, Kangana has slipped into the character, is simply amazing.”