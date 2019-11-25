I like to direct a web series about my father’s life: Director Mohan Raja

Director Mohan Raja and actor Jayam Ravi’s parents, Mohan and Varalakshmi Mohan, will release two books on 3 December in Chennai.

Mohan, a veteran editor in south Indian film industry will release his biography named Thani Manithan revolving around his career as a technician and producer and Varalakshmi’s book titled Veliyatra Vedham, is about moral values in literature.

Speaking to News Today, Raja said, “I learnt cinema from my father and the messages I try to give through my films are from my mother. My father started doing small jobs before making it big in cinema. I also like to direct a web series about my father’s life which can’t be contained in a single film.”

He further said that his mother is one of the very few people to have done Masters in English and Tamil literature. “Her book is about moral values in literature.” he said.

Thani Manithan will be released by director S A Chandrasekar and Veliyatra Vedham by Shoba Chandrasekar. Speaking about his films Jayam Ravi, said, “Bhoomi directed by Lakshman of Bogan and Romeo Juliet fame is complete and it will release in April 2020.” When asked about his son Aarav Ravi’s role in multi-starrer flick Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnamm, Ravi said, “They asked us to cast Aarav in the movie and we haven’t decided yet due to his studies.”