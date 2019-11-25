Policeman set on fire by lover dies

Chennai: A constable who was set ablaze by his girlfriend at Avadi here succumbed to the burn injuries this morning at a government hospital.

According to police, Venkatesh (31) lived in the police quarters in Sathyamoorthy Naga, Avadi with his lover Asha.

On Sunday, the duo fought over his new relationship with a policewoman, leading to Asha attempting to murder Venkatesh.

Subsequently, Asha was arrested by the police. She initially claimed that Venkatesh had attempted suicide, but later confessed that she doused him with petrol and set him ablaze as she was upset with his new relationship.

Venkatesh, a native of Villupuram, was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital. He passed away at 6 am today.

He was attached to the second battalion of the Tamilnadu Special Police in Avadi.

Venkatesh was earlier married to one Jaya from Villupuram in 2012 and the couple have two children. He separated from Jaya after he began his relationship with Asha in 2015. Asha too left her husband and two children.

Asha was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.