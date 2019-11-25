Proud of Tamil cinema: CM Palaniswami

Chennai: Actor should not do movies that would influence youngsters to go the wrong way in their lives, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Speaking at the felicitation event of Vels International for rendering hit ventures this year including Comali, LKG, the Chief Minister said, “Tamilnadu is proud of our filmmakers for coming out with films that are on par with international standards.”

He further said that that the golden era of Tamil cinema was when MGR films were released. “They had an positive impact among all.”

The Chief Minister extends his greetings to Ishari Ganesh of Vels International for rendering back-to-back blockbuster movies and providing a platform for new talents to showcase their skills. He presented trophies and shields to the cast and crew of the Comali, LKG and Puppy.

Ishari Ganesh rendered his thanks. Among those who were present on the occasion included State Ministers Kamaraj, Karuappannan, KV Veeramani, Vijayabaskar, Udumalai Radhakrishnan, DMDK leader Sudheesh, actor-politician Sarath Kumar and members of Tamil film fraternity.