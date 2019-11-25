Tamilnadu Ministers Jayakumar, Sellur Raju lash out at Gurumurthy

Chennai: State Ministers D Jayakumar and Sellur Raju today came down heavily on auditor and Thuglaq  editor S Gurumurthy for his objectionable comments about Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Speaking to mediapersons at Chennai airport, Jayakumar said Gurumurthy should be careful about what he speaks. ”He has behaved like this in the past and has been lashed out at several times,” he added.

Similarly, Sellur Raju said that Gurumurthy has been making such statements just for publicity. ”There is no link between AIADMK and Gurumurthy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gurumurthy clarified his statement this morning and said he has much respect for Panneerselvam.

